Water supply to 3 defaulting municipalities to be reduced

The Ngwathe municipality in the Free State, the Govan Mbeki municipality in Mpumalanga and Madibeng in the North West have racked up a collective bill of more than R300 million.

Water runs from a tap. Picture: EWN.
Water runs from a tap. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water says it will continue reducing supply to three municipalities until they pay up.

The Ngwathe municipality in the Free State, the Govan Mbeki municipality in Mpumalanga and Madibeng in the North West have racked up a collective bill of more than R300 million.

Rand Water said starting on Monday, it would reduce water supply by 20%.

“We have formally informed them. They know of this measure which will be implemented,” said Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale.

