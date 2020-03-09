Water supply to 3 defaulting municipalities to be reduced

The Ngwathe municipality in the Free State, the Govan Mbeki municipality in Mpumalanga and Madibeng in the North West have racked up a collective bill of more than R300 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water says it will continue reducing supply to three municipalities until they pay up.

Rand Water said starting on Monday, it would reduce water supply by 20%.

“We have formally informed them. They know of this measure which will be implemented,” said Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale.