Water supply to 3 defaulting municipalities to be reduced

Local
The Ngwathe municipality in the Free State, the Govan Mbeki municipality in Mpumalanga and Madibeng in the North West have racked up a collective bill of more than R300 million.
JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water says it will continue reducing supply to three municipalities until they pay up.
Rand Water said starting on Monday, it would reduce water supply by 20%.
“We have formally informed them. They know of this measure which will be implemented,” said Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale.
