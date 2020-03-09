WATCH LIVE: Mkhize confirms 4 more people test positive for COVID-19
This brings to seven the number of infected people in the country.
PRETORIA - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that four more people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
They were part of the group of 10 people who travelled to Italy and returned to South Africa last week.
This brings to seven the number of infected people in the country.
The first case of a KwaZulu-Natal man being infected was announced last Thursday, followed by the second case of a Gauteng woman on Saturday and a third case on Sunday, who's the wife of the first patient. All three were part of the group of 10 who travelled together to and from Italy.
The minister was speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing on the coronavirus in South Africa on Monday.
He reiterated that the government was not surprised by the positive numbers, as the party of 10 from Italy was in close proximity to each other.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize added that the evacuation of South Africans from the coronavirus epicentre in Wuhan, China was on course.
WATCH: Coronavirus cases in South Africa
More details to follow.
More in Local
-
Gauteng man accused of making hoax bomb threats to appear in court
-
Land expropriation public hearings conclude in KZN, North West
-
NGO calls for safer after school activities after Sibusiso Dukase's (12) murder
-
Omotoso sex trafficking trial postponed as State changes prosecutor
-
Too early to say if oil price crash will lead to fuel price drops - AA
-
ANALYSIS: Coronavirus implications for employers and employees
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.