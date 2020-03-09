View all in Latest
WATCH LIVE: Mkhize confirms 4 more people test positive for COVID-19

This brings to seven the number of infected people in the country.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize speaks at an inter-ministerial briefing in Pretoria on the coronavirus situation in South Africa on 9 March 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize speaks at an inter-ministerial briefing in Pretoria on the coronavirus situation in South Africa on 9 March 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
55 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that four more people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

They were part of the group of 10 people who travelled to Italy and returned to South Africa last week.

This brings to seven the number of infected people in the country.

An infographic showing the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in South Africa on 9 March 2020. Picture: EWN

The first case of a KwaZulu-Natal man being infected was announced last Thursday, followed by the second case of a Gauteng woman on Saturday and a third case on Sunday, who's the wife of the first patient. All three were part of the group of 10 who travelled together to and from Italy.

The minister was speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing on the coronavirus in South Africa on Monday.

He reiterated that the government was not surprised by the positive numbers, as the party of 10 from Italy was in close proximity to each other.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize added that the evacuation of South Africans from the coronavirus epicentre in Wuhan, China was on course.

WATCH: Coronavirus cases in South Africa

More details to follow.

