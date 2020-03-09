Tshwane council meet to have no bearing on move to dissolve it - Gauteng Cogta

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called a sitting tomorrow following Premier David Makhura and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile's announcement on the decision to dissolve the council after weeks of political turmoil.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Cooperative Governance Department said that Tuesday's council sitting in Tshwane would have no bearing on the decision to place the metro under administration.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) have been trying to remove the DA through motions of no confidence but they have been unsuccessful.

The provincial executive informed the president and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) of its decision and will know whether it has been approved in the next 14 days.

The premier's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said that any decisions made tomorrow may be overturned if national government confirmed their decision.

"So they can still proceed between the Friday, which was the communication sent to both the minister and the chairperson of the NCOP, up until 14 days. The council can still proceed."