Too early to say if oil price crash will lead to fuel price drops - AA
Oil prices suffered a historic collapse late Sunday after Saudi Arabia shocked the market by launching a price war against one time ally, Russia.
CAPE TOWN - It's still too early to assess the impact of an oil price collapse in Saudi Arabia.
That's according to the Automobile Association, which said that the crash in oil prices could have a severe impact on the global economy.
Oil prices suffered a historic collapse late Sunday after Saudi Arabia shocked the market by launching a price war against one-time ally, Russia.
The impact of the declining oil price had largely been on the rand's performance, which had been weak.
The AA's Layton Beard said that it was still far too early to determine whether the price of petrol would drop.
"The impact of these oil decreases is something that we'll need to have a look at over a couple of days, it is just the one price that we've got today and also is quite volatile."
US oil prices dropped by as much as 27% to a four-year low of $30 a barrel.
At the same time, the oil crash also caused Sasol's share price to plummet by 45%.
More in Business
-
Stocks plunge on JSE as fears over coronavirus mount
-
Rand crumbles to 4-year low as panic selling in Asia deepens rout
-
Did Prasa pay up or will City of CT derail its services?
-
Stage 1 load shedding makes a comeback on Monday morning
-
Maroleng: SABC dismissal hurt my reputation
-
Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia launches price war
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.