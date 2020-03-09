View all in Latest
Go

Tazne van Wyk's family considers suing the state for her murder

Mohydin Pangaker, who led detectives to her body, has a string of previous convictions.

Tazne van Wyk. Image: @SAPoliceService
Tazne van Wyk. Image: @SAPoliceService
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The family of a murdered Elsies River girl is considering suing the state.

Eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk's relatives believe her killing could've been avoided if her alleged murderer hadn't been released on parole.

The child was kidnapped and found murdered last month. Mohydin Pangaker, who led detectives to her body, has a string of previous convictions.

Pangakaer's lengthy criminal history dates back to as early as 1981 and he's previously been convicted of crimes, which include murder, abduction and culpable homicide.

Timeline

