'Suspense is killing us': S.African stranded by China virus lockdown
South Africa's government promised to fly home 184 of its nationals - mostly students and teachers - who are residing in the city. But no date has been set for their return.
JOHANNESBURG - South African teacher Sizwe Sibiya is anxiously awaiting repatriation from Wuhan, China's epicentre of the deadly coronavirus, where he has barely left his flat for almost two months.
South Africa's government promised to fly home 184 of its nationals - mostly students and teachers - who are residing in the city. But no date has been set for their return.
"The suspense is killing us right now," Sibiya said. "Everybody is talking about packing and just being ready for the call."
Sibiya, 40, his wife and their five-year-old daughter have been confined to their apartment in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, for more than 50 days.
WATCH: A day in the lives of South Africans in Wuhan
"It has been a very, very taxing exercise, both physically and mentally," said Sibiya, who spoke to AFP over video chat.
"You end up missing just the basic things like seeing people, hearing people make noise."
Sibiya moved to Wuhan in 2016 with his wife and daughter, who was aged one at the time.
The whole family has been kept indoors since 17 January, after Chinese authorities imposed travel restrictions in Hubei to curb the spread of the virus.
About 56 million people have been effectively housebound by the lockdown.
"We are all humans, now and then we crave the human touch," Sibiya said, haggard from the quarantine.
"Being away from people, the public, for such a long time is definitely not a nice experience."
The number of coronavirus cases has risen worldwide to more than 110,000, with more than 3,800 dead across 100 nations and territories since it emerged in December.
South Africa confirmed its first case last week, and now a total of seven people have tested positive.
"You watch the news and you can see the numbers of people who are infected going up," said Sibiya, who has grown increasingly concerned about his safety.
He added that sometimes he wondered who would be next.
"Is it me?" he asked. "Is it my family? My friends?"
While the outbreak has flared up in Europe and other parts of the world, new infections reported from Hubei have been on a downward trend for several weeks.
"We are all looking forward to being at home," said Sibiya. "It has been incredibly hard for everybody."
"It's quite cold here, its still winter," he added. "So we are looking forward to the sun."
More in Local
-
Motshekga warns schools against using own protocols over COVID-19 fears
-
Man arrested for killing 7 in Khayelitsha tavern shooting
-
WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus in SA update by inter-ministerial committee
-
Gauteng man accused of making hoax bomb threats to appear in court
-
Land expropriation public hearings conclude in KZN, North West
-
NGO calls for safer after school activities after Sibusiso Dukase's (12) murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.