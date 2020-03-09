Steenhuisen: Zille is a centre of excellence
Helen Zille's appointment to her current senior position followed the resignations of Herman Mashaba and former leader Mmusi Maimane.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen said the party's federal council chairperson Helen Zille was an excellent leader and the general perception about her was exaggerated.
Steenhuisen was answering questions on the Eusebius McKaiser show on Monday morning about his contestation for the party's leadership position.
Steeihusen insists Zille is a capable leader.
“A lot of stuff around Helen I think is completely overblown. She is a centre of excellence and is not someone who talks a lot about the capable state, or about the service delivery because she’s delivered it where she governs.”
