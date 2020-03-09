Stage 1 load shedding makes a comeback on Monday morning
The power cuts will begin at 9 am and are likely to last until at least 11 pm as the utility works to resolve unplanned breakdowns at its ageing power plants.
JOHANNESBURG - After a fortnight reprieve, Eskom said stage one load shedding would kick in at 9 am on Monday.
The power cuts are likely to last until at least 11 pm as the utility works to resolve unplanned breakdowns at its ageing power plants.
Eskom has managed to keep the lights on for the past two weeks despite warnings of potential last-minute outages.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said there was a good chance that stage one would be in place until about Thursday.
“This is due to a number of high breakdowns that we’ve experienced over the weekend and late last week and the delay in some units that were planned to come back to service this week. They will now return to service during the course of the week.”
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 8, 2020
Date: 08 March 2020
Eskom to implement Stage 1 loadshedding from 09:00 tomorrow @SABCNewsOnline @SABCRadio @IOL @eNCA @ewnupdates @TimesLIVE @News24 @TheSAnews @Fin24 @City_Ekurhuleni @CityPowerJhb @CityTshwane @eThekwiniM pic.twitter.com/UJqv2fes3C
