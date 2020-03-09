Seventh body from Khayelitsha tavern shooting found
The deceased was found lying outside a shack on Sunday night close to the tavern.
CAPE TOWN - Police have found the body of a seventh victim following a shooting at a tavern in Khayelitsha.
Five people died when gunmen opened fire on patrons in the early hours of Sunday morning. The sixth victim died in hospital.
Seven other people including a six-year-old girl were wounded.
The police's Novela Potelwa said: “On Sunday evening, police were called to a scene where a body was discovered at an informal settlement. The body is believed to be that of the 34-year-old owner of the home where a shooting incident occurred on Sunday morning.”
No arrests have yet been made.
