Seventh body from Khayelitsha tavern shooting found

The deceased was found lying outside a shack on Sunday night close to the tavern.

CAPE TOWN - Police have found the body of a seventh victim following a shooting at a tavern in Khayelitsha.

The deceased was found lying outside a shack on Sunday night close to the tavern.

Five people died when gunmen opened fire on patrons in the early hours of Sunday morning. The sixth victim died in hospital.

Seven other people including a six-year-old girl were wounded.

The police's Novela Potelwa said: “On Sunday evening, police were called to a scene where a body was discovered at an informal settlement. The body is believed to be that of the 34-year-old owner of the home where a shooting incident occurred on Sunday morning.”

No arrests have yet been made.