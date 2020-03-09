SAJBD calls for solidarity with Chinese community over COVID-19 treatment
As part of their Purim celebrations, the Jewish community in Joburg are supporting local Chinese businesses in Bruma and Amalgam.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Jewish Board of Deputies has called for solidarity against the unjust and irrational treatment of the Chinese community following the coronavirus epidemic.
The Jewish holiday, which highlights human rights, anti-racism and acceptance of diversity is celebrated globally with food, costumes and the exchanging of gifts.
The board's Wendy Kahn said the initiative aimed to raise awareness against the stereotypes and prejudice levelled against the Chinese community since the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The Chinese community in South Africa and internationally are experiencing such hatred, such prejudice, such discrimination and we should use this opportunity to stand with them. We went to the China Mall and we met with the leadership of the community and we expressed our support and expressed our solidarity in this very important time during this Jewish calendar.”
