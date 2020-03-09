Omotoso sex trafficking trial postponed as State changes prosecutor

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Omotoso sex trafficking trial postponed as State changes prosecutor

The State is changing prosecutors and therefore the matter has been postponed to April.

FILE: A screengrab shows pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Eastern Cape High Court on 22 October 2018. Picture: SABC Digital News/youtube.com
FILE: A screengrab shows pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Eastern Cape High Court on 22 October 2018. Picture: SABC Digital News/youtube.com
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There has been another twist in the sex trafficking trial of Pastor Timothy Omotoso.

The State is changing prosecutors and therefore the matter has been postponed to April.

The televangelist, along with two women, was facing several charges including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

The court was on Monday meant to rule on applications brought by the State and the defence last week.

Prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa had asked the court to allow him to amend the indictment, while defence attorney Peter Daubermann wanted the court to strike some evidence off the record.

Daubermann objected after the State's first two witnesses gave evidence that went far beyond what was provided in the indictment.

The State then conceded parts of the indictment needed to be amended.

Today, proceedings took another turn when prosecutor Ishmet Cerfontein informed the court that her colleague, Ntelwa, would no longer be available for the trial.

Cerfontein, along with a new State prosecutor, will be leading the matter when the trial resumes on 14 April.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA