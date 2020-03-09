Omotoso sex trafficking trial postponed as State changes prosecutor

The State is changing prosecutors and therefore the matter has been postponed to April.

CAPE TOWN - There has been another twist in the sex trafficking trial of Pastor Timothy Omotoso.

The televangelist, along with two women, was facing several charges including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

The court was on Monday meant to rule on applications brought by the State and the defence last week.

Prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa had asked the court to allow him to amend the indictment, while defence attorney Peter Daubermann wanted the court to strike some evidence off the record.

Daubermann objected after the State's first two witnesses gave evidence that went far beyond what was provided in the indictment.

The State then conceded parts of the indictment needed to be amended.

Today, proceedings took another turn when prosecutor Ishmet Cerfontein informed the court that her colleague, Ntelwa, would no longer be available for the trial.

Cerfontein, along with a new State prosecutor, will be leading the matter when the trial resumes on 14 April.