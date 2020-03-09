NGO calls for safer after school activities after Sibusiso Dukase's murder

The man accused of his murder, an assistant basketball coach, has been arrested and is expected back in court later this month.

CAPE TOWN - A Hout Bay NGO said the murder of Sibusiso Dukase had highlighted the need for safe after school activities for children.

The 12-year-old's body was found over a week ago.

The man accused of his murder, an assistant basketball coach, was arrested and was expected back in court later this month.

Dukase was a member of the Kronendal Music Academy.

The organisation's Dwyn Griesel said: “There is no doubt in my mind that there needs to be more focus on after school places where children can spend their afternoons. Besides the fact that Sibusiso was actually watching a basketball game and the coaches were meant to be people that one can trust.”