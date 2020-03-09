NGO calls for safer after school activities after Sibusiso Dukase's murder
The man accused of his murder, an assistant basketball coach, has been arrested and is expected back in court later this month.
CAPE TOWN - A Hout Bay NGO said the murder of Sibusiso Dukase had highlighted the need for safe after school activities for children.
The 12-year-old's body was found over a week ago.
The man accused of his murder, an assistant basketball coach, was arrested and was expected back in court later this month.
Dukase was a member of the Kronendal Music Academy.
The organisation's Dwyn Griesel said: “There is no doubt in my mind that there needs to be more focus on after school places where children can spend their afternoons. Besides the fact that Sibusiso was actually watching a basketball game and the coaches were meant to be people that one can trust.”
More in Local
-
Omotoso sex trafficking trial postponed as State changes prosecutor
-
Too early to say if oil price crash will lead to fuel price drops - AA
-
ANALYSIS: Coronavirus implications for employers and employees
-
Stocks plunge on JSE as fears over coronavirus mount
-
Zikalala: KZN couple diagnosed with coronavirus steadily improving
-
Seventh body from Khayelitsha tavern shooting found
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.