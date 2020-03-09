Motshekga warns schools against using own protocols over COVID-19 fears

The minister was responding to questions following the closure of the Grayston Preparatory School in Sandton earlier on Monday.

PRETORIA - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has warned schools against shutting down amid concerns of suspected cases of the coronavirus before consulting with health officials.

It's understood classes were suspended for the day at the school after a staff member came into contact with one of the people who tested positive for the COVID-19 following a trip to Italy last week.

Motshekga said schools should be guided by the Department of Health on how to deal with any suspected cases of the coronavirus.

“We are urging our schools, if they have any concerns or any indication that there might be any problem, they should report to the centres that have been established by the department.”

Motshekga has warned schools against using their own protocols to deal with any concerns of suspected cases.

“But if like in Grayston, you have concerns and you make uninformed decisions, it may not be helpful because that teacher who has been self-quarantining had been in contact with students.”

Cowan House Preparatory School in KwaZulu-Natal closed its doors for the day on Friday after a confirmed case of the coronavirus in Hilton.