Mkhize expected to give more details about SA’s coronavirus response
JOHANNESBURG - The health department is expected to give more details about South Africa's response to COVID-19 in a planned briefing scheduled for Monday afternoon
There are currently three confirmed cases of the coronavirus on home soil.
Concerns have also been raised after Grayston Preparatory School in Sandton closed for the day in what’s believed to be a precautionary measure.
WATCH: Don’t spread fake news: These coronavirus reports are false
It’s been reported that a staff member at the Sandton school came in contact with one of the 10 people who returned to South Africa from a recent trip to Italy.
The Gauteng education department said all activities at the school had been suspended for Monday.
The three infected people are receiving medical treatment in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng respectively.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has emphasised and urged the public to practice personal hygiene as one of the prevented measures of contracting COVID-19.
WATCH: In 2 minutes: Why no one in SA should panic about Coronavirus
