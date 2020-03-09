Mkhize expected to give more details about SA’s coronavirus response

Concerns have also been raised after Grayston Preparatory School closed for the day in what’s believed to be a precautionary measure.

JOHANNESBURG - The health department is expected to give more details about South Africa's response to COVID-19 in a planned briefing scheduled for Monday afternoon

There are currently three confirmed cases of the coronavirus on home soil.

It's been reported that a staff member at the Sandton school came in contact with one of the 10 people who returned to South Africa from a recent trip to Italy.

It’s been reported that a staff member at the Sandton school came in contact with one of the 10 people who returned to South Africa from a recent trip to Italy.

The Gauteng education department said all activities at the school had been suspended for Monday.

The three infected people are receiving medical treatment in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng respectively.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has emphasised and urged the public to practice personal hygiene as one of the prevented measures of contracting COVID-19.

