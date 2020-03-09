Hunt on for gunmen who killed 6 people in Khayelitsha

Suspects opened fire on patrons at a tavern on Saturday, killing five people on the scene; the sixth victim died in hospital.

CAPE TOWN - A manhunt has been launched for gunmen who killed six people in Khayelitsha.

Seven other people including a child were wounded.

The Khayelitsha community has been left shocked and angry following the deaths.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Thyido said for years residents had been calling for another police station in the Makhaza area.

He said crime was high and out of control and that they needed to see action from police management.

“It’s becoming a trend that people would kill others and I think the community must not tolerate this kind of action. We cannot live a life where there’s a low-intensity war going on.”

Khayelitsha CPF cluster chairperson Francina Lukas agrees with Thyido about the extra police station but it seems their calls fall on deaf ears.

“We don’t know where it is on the national priority list.”

She once again called on government to bring more resources to the area.