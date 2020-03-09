Man arrested for killing 7 in Khayelitsha tavern shooting
Five people died when gunmen opened fire on patrons at a tavern in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A man was arrested in connection with the murder of seven people in Khayelitsha.
Five people died when gunmen opened fire on patrons at a tavern in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A sixth victim died in hospital.
Last night, police found the body of a seventh victim lying outside a shack close to the tavern.
Seven other people, including a six-year-old girl, were wounded.
The police's Novela Potelwa: "A team of experienced detectives assigned to the case made an arrest today. The suspect, 32, who is from Khayelitsha is expected in court soon. More arrests are imminent as the investigation progresses."
