Gauteng man accused of making hoax bomb threats to appear in court

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Gauteng man accused of making hoax bomb threats to appear in court

The suspect, who was a former employee of a reputable consulting firm, was arrested on Sunday following an investigation by the Gauteng serious organised crime investigation unit.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 47-year-old man is to appear in the Alexandra magistrate court on Monday for allegedly making false bomb threats.

The suspect, who was a former employee of a reputable consulting firm, was arrested on Sunday following an investigation by the Gauteng serious organised crime investigation unit.

The police's Katlego Mogale said that two financial institutions reportedly suffered revenue loss during emergency evacuations after the accused allegedly made false bomb threats on three separate occasions.

"The suspect is accused of making three bomb threats in 2018 and 2019 where it was necessary for two firms on the same premises to evacuate and the suspect is appearing today in Alexandra regional court."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA