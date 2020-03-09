Gauteng man accused of making hoax bomb threats to appear in court

The suspect, who was a former employee of a reputable consulting firm, was arrested on Sunday following an investigation by the Gauteng serious organised crime investigation unit.

JOHANNESBURG - A 47-year-old man is to appear in the Alexandra magistrate court on Monday for allegedly making false bomb threats.

The police's Katlego Mogale said that two financial institutions reportedly suffered revenue loss during emergency evacuations after the accused allegedly made false bomb threats on three separate occasions.

"The suspect is accused of making three bomb threats in 2018 and 2019 where it was necessary for two firms on the same premises to evacuate and the suspect is appearing today in Alexandra regional court."