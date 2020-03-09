Gauteng man accused of making hoax bomb threats to appear in court
The suspect, who was a former employee of a reputable consulting firm, was arrested on Sunday following an investigation by the Gauteng serious organised crime investigation unit.
JOHANNESBURG - A 47-year-old man is to appear in the Alexandra magistrate court on Monday for allegedly making false bomb threats.
The suspect, who was a former employee of a reputable consulting firm, was arrested on Sunday following an investigation by the Gauteng serious organised crime investigation unit.
The police's Katlego Mogale said that two financial institutions reportedly suffered revenue loss during emergency evacuations after the accused allegedly made false bomb threats on three separate occasions.
"The suspect is accused of making three bomb threats in 2018 and 2019 where it was necessary for two firms on the same premises to evacuate and the suspect is appearing today in Alexandra regional court."
More in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus in SA update by inter-ministerial committee
-
Land expropriation public hearings conclude in KZN, North West
-
NGO calls for safer after school activities after Sibusiso Dukase's (12) murder
-
Omotoso sex trafficking trial postponed as State changes prosecutor
-
Too early to say if oil price crash will lead to fuel price drops - AA
-
ANALYSIS: Coronavirus implications for employers and employees
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.