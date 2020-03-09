View all in Latest
Land expropriation public hearings conclude in KZN, North West

The hearings will continue until the end of April and will wrap up in the Western Cape.

FILE: Members of the public participate in the hearings on land expropriation in Oudtshoorn on 1 August 2018. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two delegations from the parliamentary committee set up to legislate and allow for land expropriation without compensation have concluded public hearings in two more provinces.

Over the weekend, the committee concluded hearings in KwaZulu-Natal and the North West.

The committee said that a large number of oral submissions made during the hearings proposed that the state must be the custodian of all South Africa’s natural resources, including land, mineral resources and water.

There were also residents who wanted the expropriated land administered by traditional authorities on behalf of the people.

The submissions also called for a change of a section of the bill, which according to them, should be revised to allow the executive authority and not the courts to decide or approve compensation.

They said the courts should be a last resort.

There were also views that government must start with land redistributed through the “willing buyer, willing seller” and land claims processes.

The hearings will continue until the end of April and will wrap up in the Western Cape.

It would then be up to the committee to finalise the legislation before it was tabled before Parliament for approval.

