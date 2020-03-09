Grayston Prep to resume classes on Wednesday after suspected COVID-19 case

The school was closed earlier on Monday after it emerged that a teacher came into contact with one of the people who tested positive for the virus following a trip to Italy last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Grayston Preparatory School in Sandton said that schooling would resume on Wednesday following a suspected coronavirus case.

The school was closed earlier on Monday after it emerged that a teacher came into contact with one of the people who tested positive for the virus following a trip to Italy last week.

The school said that the staff member in question would remain in self-imposed isolation for the quarantine period.

It said that the teacher would be guided by health officials on any protocols going forward.

The Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona: "We can confirm that Grayston Preparatory School will be opening its doors on Wednesday. On Tuesday they'll be doing what you refer to as deep cleaning."

WATCH: 'Consult Health Dept before closing,' Motshekga tells school amid COVID-19 fears