Grayston Prep to resume classes on Wednesday after suspected COVID-19 case
The school was closed earlier on Monday after it emerged that a teacher came into contact with one of the people who tested positive for the virus following a trip to Italy last week.
JOHANNESBURG - Grayston Preparatory School in Sandton said that schooling would resume on Wednesday following a suspected coronavirus case.
The school said that the staff member in question would remain in self-imposed isolation for the quarantine period.
It said that the teacher would be guided by health officials on any protocols going forward.
The Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona: "We can confirm that Grayston Preparatory School will be opening its doors on Wednesday. On Tuesday they'll be doing what you refer to as deep cleaning."
