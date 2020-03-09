Grayston Prep in Sandton closed over possible coronavirus patient

It’s believed the closure comes after a staff member came into contact with one of the people who tested positive for the COVID-19 following a trip to Italy last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed Grayston Preparatory School in Sandton has been closed for the day.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said their officials had been deployed to the school.

“The Department of Health will be in a position to provide more details as far as the reasons why this precautionary closure. We just want to confirm that the school has been closed for today.”

Mabona said more information would be provided by the Department of Health, which has not yet been available for comment.