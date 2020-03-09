Grayston Prep in Sandton closed over possible coronavirus patient
It’s believed the closure comes after a staff member came into contact with one of the people who tested positive for the COVID-19 following a trip to Italy last week.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed Grayston Preparatory School in Sandton has been closed for the day.
It’s believed the closure comes after a staff member came into contact with one of the people who tested positive for the COVID-19 following a trip to Italy last week.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said their officials had been deployed to the school.
“The Department of Health will be in a position to provide more details as far as the reasons why this precautionary closure. We just want to confirm that the school has been closed for today.”
Mabona said more information would be provided by the Department of Health, which has not yet been available for comment.
More in Local
-
Stop the stigma around coronavirus, Mkhize urges South Africans
-
DA demands details of decision to place Tshwane under administration
-
Water supply to 3 defaulting municipalities to be reduced
-
Did Prasa pay up or will City of CT derail its services?
-
Court to rule on request to amend Omotoso indictment
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: SA women and girls continue to die at the hands of men
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.