FeesMustFall activist Mcebo Dlamini found guilty of public violence

The former Wits University SRC president will only serve jail time if he is found guilty of similar transgressions within the next five years.

JOHANNESBURG - #FeesMustFall activist Mcebo Dlamini has been found guilty of public violence and has been given a suspended sentence of two years and six months in jail.

Dlamini was arrested in 2016 and charged with violating a court order, public violence, theft, and malicious damage to property during the #FeesMustFall protests.

He was also accused of assaulting a police officer.

He said he had accepted the conviction and sentence: “It has been a long struggle, it was a long fight. It was weighing really heavy on me.”

This comes after another Fees Must Fall activist Khanya Cekeshe was released on parole after serving two years of his eight-year sentence also for public violence.