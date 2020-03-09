Did Prasa pay up or will City of CT derail its services?
The City of Cape Town said Prasa was behind on rates and services amounting to about R114 million, of which R98 million was in arrears.
CAPE TOWN - It’s D-Day for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) as the City of Cape Town will on Monday know whether it has settled its debt.
The municipality has threatened to cut disconnect some of the rail operators’ services if Prasa does not pay for municipal rates and services.
The City of Cape Town said Prasa was behind on rates and services amounting to about R114 million, of which R98 million was in arrears.
The municipality said this included property rates, electricity, water and sewage at different properties across Cape Town.
The City added that it was entitled to disconnect services as a result of the rail agency's repeated failure to pay for services.
Over the weekend, Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo said his office was trying to set up a meeting with the city regarding this matter.
“We requested a meeting with the city manager because I do believe there could be a misunderstanding.”
In the event that the city disconnects services, it will only affect Prasa's offices and facilities and will have no impact on the rail system.
More in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.