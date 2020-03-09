DA demands details of decision to place Tshwane under administration
MEC Lebogang Maile said they would fight any attempts by the DA to challenge their decision to place the Tshwane metro under administration and dissolve the council.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said they had received a letter from the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s lawyers demanding the minutes of the executive meeting that decided to place the Tshwane metro under administration.
Last week, Premier David Makhura announced they had decided to dissolve the council after weeks of political turmoil.
The Economic Freedom Fighters and the African National Congress have been trying to remove the DA through motions of no confidence but have failed.
“We’re ready to meet them in court, we actually dare them to go [to court].”
The decision was made last week by the executive which said politicians had failed to find each other and they had no choice since service delivery had been compromised due to political bickering.
Now the DA has made its intention clear that it will go to court to fight the move by the provincial government to invoke Section 139.
However, Maile said the move was unwise and they had consulted with their lawyers.
If Maile and Makhura have their way the council will be dissolved in two weeks and by-elections will be held within 90 days.
On Saturday, Maile met senior managers to explain why and how they came to the decision.
He assured them that their jobs were safe and encouraged them to stay away from politics and focus on their work.
Meanwhile, the deputy speaker has to convene a council meeting for Tuesday.
