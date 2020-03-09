CT police seeking man (64) in connection with rape, sex assault

Police said that he was being sought in connection with crimes committed in Steenberg and Grassy Park.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Wynberg are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with rape and sexual assault.

The suspect has been identified as 64-year-old Jonathan Arends.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "He hangs around the Steenberg area. A warrant for his arrest was issued and we appeal to the public for anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact the investigating officers on 021 799 1315."