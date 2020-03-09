Court to rule on request to amend Omotoso indictment
The Port Elizabeth High Court will confirm whether the State will be allowed to amend its indictment which lists the charges against the self-proclaimed man of god and two women accused of rape, human trafficking and racketeering.
CAPE TOWN - A critical ruling is expected in the criminal trial of pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused.
The Port Elizabeth High Court will on Monday confirm whether the State will be allowed to amend its indictment which lists the charges against the self-proclaimed man of god and two women.
The Nigerian televangelist and two women face a string of charges including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.
Last week defence attorney Peter Daubermann asked the court to strike some evidence off the record.
The defence objected after the State's first two witnesses gave evidence which went far beyond what was in the indictment provided.
The state conceded parts of the indictment must be amended after the testimony of its second witness Lerato Msibi.
She was one of two women who testified of how they were allegedly sexually abused by Omotoso while they were members of the televangelist's church.
Daubermann accused the prosecution of conducting a trial by ambush as some of the information the witnesses divulged was not in the indictment or statements provided.
He asked the court to strike the evidence off the record and called on Judge Irma Schoeman to dismiss the State's application for amendments to be made.
But the State countered by saying an amendment wouldn't prejudice the accused who already pleaded not guilty and maintained the incidents did not happen.
More in Local
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: SA women and girls continue to die at the hands of men
-
Manhunt on for gunmen who killed 6 people in Khayelitsha
-
CPUT campuses to remain closed for the day
-
Tazne van Wyk's family considers suing the state for her murder
-
Stage 1 load shedding makes a comeback on Monday morning
-
Maroleng: SABC dismissal hurt my reputation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.