Cape Town prepares for army to leave gang-ridden areas

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Cape Town prepares for army to leave gang-ridden areas

In July 2019 the army was deployed to 10 gang-ridden areas including Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga and Delft as part of Operation Lockdown.

FILE: The SANDF arrived in Manenberg on 18 July 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
FILE: The SANDF arrived in Manenberg on 18 July 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – With the South African National Defence Force deployment coming to an end this month, Western Cape Premier Premier Alan Winde hopes Cape Town can return to normal.

The army was deployed to 10 gang-ridden areas including Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga and Delft as part of Operation Lockdown.

In September last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that their deployment would be extended until the 31 March.

The original deployment was in July for two months.

Winde said there could not be a permanent deployment of soldiers and accepted that the SANDF would be leaving at the end of the month.

Winde said between last year and now there were more than 1,500 extra police officers deployed by the SAPS.

He added that the Western Cape government recently deployed 500 extra law enforcement officers and another 500 would be deployed in June.

“We want to start spending a lot more time on the normalisation of society, that’s really a big focus of our safety plan.”

Winde said they would look at the analysis this week.

“So far what I’ve seen is there has definitely been a reduction in murders in the areas they have focused on. Not a major reduction as we do know this is a not a quick fix. This thing will take time.”

He said other interventions would soon get underway in various departments and would include youth development, job creation and tourism safety.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA