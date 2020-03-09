Back with a bang: Eskom to up power cuts to stage 2 on Tuesday

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Back with a bang: Eskom to up power cuts to stage 2 on Tuesday

The power cuts made a return on Monday morning after nearly two weeks of the utility keeping South Africa's light on.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that stage one load shedding will continue 5am on Tuesday morning and then it will escalate to stage two from 9am.

The power cuts made a return on Monday morning after nearly two weeks of the utility keeping South Africa's light on.

The utility said that there had been delays in returning some generating units to service on Monday and that this would now happen during the course of the week.

It added that load shedding was likely to continue for the rest of the week.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA