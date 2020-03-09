Back with a bang: Eskom to up power cuts to stage 2 on Tuesday

The power cuts made a return on Monday morning after nearly two weeks of the utility keeping South Africa's light on.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that stage one load shedding will continue 5am on Tuesday morning and then it will escalate to stage two from 9am.

The utility said that there had been delays in returning some generating units to service on Monday and that this would now happen during the course of the week.

It added that load shedding was likely to continue for the rest of the week.