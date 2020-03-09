Additional coronavirus cases were expected, says Mkhize
The minister held a briefing in Tshwane on Monday to give an update on his department's response to COVID-19 cases in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has urged South Africans not to be alarmed by the additional four people who had tested positive for the coronavirus, saying that this was expected.
The minister held a briefing in Tshwane on Monday to give an update surrounding his department's response to the COVID-19 cases.
He announced four more positive cases, bringing the total number to seven on home soil.
Mkhize said government was not surprised by the new confirmed cases as the patients were part of the group of 10 who had travelled to Italy.
He said the seven were all part of a group who travelled to Italy and then returned to South Africa.
The minister said the new infections were expected: “We are not surprised with these particular results. We think that the kind of exposure these members had was enough to create an infection of a person."
WATCH: Four more South Africans test positive for COVID-19
He said they would treat each infection as a new case: “If anyone is suspected, we then test them and note who the contacts are. Once the person becomes positive, we then test the contacts and then if the contacts are positive, we then treat the contacts as at the centre of the circle.”
Mkhize said medical personnel were now trying to trace anyone else who had come into contact with the seven people who were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.
Timeline
More in Local
-
SAJBD calls for solidarity with Chinese community over COVID-19 treatment
-
SAA BRPs to enter talks with employees over retrenchments
-
Back with a bang: Eskom to up power cuts to stage 2 on Tuesday
-
#FeesMustFall activist Mcebo Dlamini found guilty of public violence
-
'Suspense is killing us': S.African stranded by China virus lockdown
-
Motshekga warns schools against using own protocols over COVID-19 fears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.