23 pupils injured in Durban accident

JOHANNESBURG - More than 20 children have been injured in a taxi collision in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The taxi they were travelling in crashed into another vehicle in Durban west.

One adult and 23 pupils sustained minor injuries.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said: “Once treated, all the patients were transported to the hospital for further assessment.”