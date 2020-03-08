Wits residence re-opens for students without accommodation
On Wednesday academic activities were interrupted as students protested, calling for the institution to assist over 200 students who were without accommodation.
JOHANNESBURG - Student leaders at Wits University said the Witwaters residence would be re-opening to accommodate students who had no place to stay.
After a video emerged of some students at Wits sleeping in libraries, students took to the streets calling for the university to assist.
It has been reported that over 200 students are in desperate need of accommodation.
[GALLERY] 1/2 Pictures: @Sthezu #WitsAccommodation @WitsUniversity SRC leaders disrupted classes, calling on other students to demonstrate with them as they call for an end to the accommodation crisis at the institution. pic.twitter.com/Ehq9WhlO6d— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 4, 2020
The SRC said it had been in talks with Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and had come to an agreement to re-open the Witwaters building.
This building will provide registered students with accommodation.
