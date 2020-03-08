Wits residence re-opens for students without accommodation

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Wits residence re-opens for students without accommodation

On Wednesday academic activities were interrupted as students protested, calling for the institution to assist over 200 students who were without accommodation.

Wits University SRC leaders disrupted classes, calling on other students to demonstrate with them as they called for an end to the accommodation crisis at the institution on 4 March 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Wits University SRC leaders disrupted classes, calling on other students to demonstrate with them as they called for an end to the accommodation crisis at the institution on 4 March 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Student leaders at Wits University said the Witwaters residence would be re-opening to accommodate students who had no place to stay.

On Wednesday academic activities were interrupted as students protested, calling for the institution to assist over 200 students who were without accommodation.

After a video emerged of some students at Wits sleeping in libraries, students took to the streets calling for the university to assist.

It has been reported that over 200 students are in desperate need of accommodation.

The SRC said it had been in talks with Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and had come to an agreement to re-open the Witwaters building.

This building will provide registered students with accommodation.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA