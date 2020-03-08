Police investigate after dumped newborn found in Athlone
The body of the newborn baby girl was discovered wrapped in a blue and yellow blanket on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant who was found dumped in Athlone.
The newborn baby girl was discovered wrapped in a blue and yellow blanket on Friday.
Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “At the moment, there are no clues as to who dumped the baby there. We have opened an inquest case for further investigation. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”
The grim discovery comes two days after law enforcement officers found the body of a baby at a dumpsite in Muizenberg.
