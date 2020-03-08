Nzimande calls on universities, students to work together to resolve challenges

Campuses around the country have seen sometimes violent protests, which resulted in disruptions to teaching and learning.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande on Sunday called on universities and students to work together to resolve problems faced by the institutions.

Campuses around the country have seen sometimes violent protests, which resulted in disruptions to teaching and learning. Students want their historical debt to be scrapped and demanded that resources be made available to provide more accommodation.

Nzimande said he met with student representatives in a bid to resolve the issues.

“It is in the meeting with the South African Union of Students (SAUS), which represents all SRC of Universities, where SAUS agreed to call off the national shutdown with immediate effect in the wake of the common understanding and agreements reached in the meeting. The meeting was attended by representatives of Universities South Africa, SAUS and the university and TVET branch of the Department of Higher Education,” said Nzimande’s spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi in a statement.

“At the conclusion of this meeting, the minister further urged all institutions to ensure that all matters agreed to are implemented without further delays. Of importance, was the need for all role players to work together to identify problems and seek to resolve them timeously and at an institutional level,” Mnisi added.