Nzimande calls on universities, students to work together to resolve challenges
Campuses around the country have seen sometimes violent protests, which resulted in disruptions to teaching and learning.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande on Sunday called on universities and students to work together to resolve problems faced by the institutions.
Campuses around the country have seen sometimes violent protests, which resulted in disruptions to teaching and learning. Students want their historical debt to be scrapped and demanded that resources be made available to provide more accommodation.
Nzimande said he met with student representatives in a bid to resolve the issues.
“It is in the meeting with the South African Union of Students (SAUS), which represents all SRC of Universities, where SAUS agreed to call off the national shutdown with immediate effect in the wake of the common understanding and agreements reached in the meeting. The meeting was attended by representatives of Universities South Africa, SAUS and the university and TVET branch of the Department of Higher Education,” said Nzimande’s spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi in a statement.
“At the conclusion of this meeting, the minister further urged all institutions to ensure that all matters agreed to are implemented without further delays. Of importance, was the need for all role players to work together to identify problems and seek to resolve them timeously and at an institutional level,” Mnisi added.
More in Local
-
Authorities monitor Paarl after recent taxi-related violence
-
Eskom says likelihood of load shedding remains high
-
Police investigate after dumped newborn found in Athlone
-
Mkhize: We're tracing everyone who had direct contact with infected citizens
-
Axed COO Chris Maroleng demanding R16m from SABC
-
Ramaphosa reaffirms land reform plan at AB Xuma funeral
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.