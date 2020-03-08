North West police finalise probe into Enock Mpianzi’s death
The finalised inquest docket into the death of the 13-year-old Parktown Boys' High pupil who died on a school camp has been handed to the Justice Department to take a decision.
JOHANNESBURG – North West police have finalised their investigation into the death of Parktown Boys’ High pupil Enock Mpianzi.
Mpianza (13) died on a school camp in January after a makeshift raft he and other pupils had built capsized in the Crocodile River at the Nyati Bush resort in Brits.
“I can confirm that the police investigation, that's the inquest docket into the alleged drowning of Enock Mpianzi, has been finalised and completed. That inquest docket has been handed to the Justice Department to take a decision,” said North West police spokesperson Adele Myburgh.
The law firm that conducted a forensic investigation into the death of Mpianzi last week recommended both Parktown Boys’ High School and Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge be held liable for his death.
The probe also found that the principal, teachers, camp facilitators and the school governing body were reckless and negligent.
READ: The executive summary of the report into the death of Enock Mpianzi
Enock Mpianzi Death Executive Summary Report by Janice Healing on Scribd
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa reaffirms land reform plan at AB Xuma funeral
-
Madonsela launches campaign to end financial exclusion at universities
-
6 killed in Khayelitsha tavern shooting
-
SA confirms third case of coronavirus
-
Prasa seeks to meet with CT officials over unpaid bills
-
Wits residence re-opens for students without accommodation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.