North West police finalise probe into Enock Mpianzi’s death

The finalised inquest docket into the death of the 13-year-old Parktown Boys' High pupil who died on a school camp has been handed to the Justice Department to take a decision.

JOHANNESBURG – North West police have finalised their investigation into the death of Parktown Boys’ High pupil Enock Mpianzi.

Mpianza (13) died on a school camp in January after a makeshift raft he and other pupils had built capsized in the Crocodile River at the Nyati Bush resort in Brits.

“I can confirm that the police investigation, that's the inquest docket into the alleged drowning of Enock Mpianzi, has been finalised and completed. That inquest docket has been handed to the Justice Department to take a decision,” said North West police spokesperson Adele Myburgh.

The law firm that conducted a forensic investigation into the death of Mpianzi last week recommended both Parktown Boys’ High School and Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge be held liable for his death.

The probe also found that the principal, teachers, camp facilitators and the school governing body were reckless and negligent.

