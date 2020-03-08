Madonsela launches campaign to end financial exclusion at universities
The campaign - named #Action4Inclusion - will be piloted at Stellenbosch University, where Thuli Madonsela serves as the Law Trust Chair in Social Justice.
CAPE TOWN - Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has launched a fund-raising campaign to put an end to financial exclusion at universities.
The campaign - named #Action4Inclusion - will be piloted at Stellenbosch University, where Madonsela serves as the Law Trust Chair in Social Justice.
Madonsela said she hoped the campaign would assist in clearing historical debt.
“We aim to ensure that no student is excluded from university studies. It starts with financial exclusion which normally happens at the beginning of the year due to historical debt.”
She said the campaign needed the public's support.
“We will be requiring support from corporate South Africa because we will be doing the action part and we are expecting South Africans and others to open their wallets and give us whatever they can."
The campaign aims to raise R10 million by the end of this year.
