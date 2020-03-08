Load shedding unlikely on Sunday
On Saturday afternoon Eskom said it had lost seven generation units at four power stations due to various technical faults.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it was working on replenishing the reserves to meet demands for the coming week as it staves off load shedding on Sunday.
The utility said it was forced to use its unsustainable and expensive emergency reserves to supplement supply.
This after some of its generation units tripped this weekend as a result of various technical faults.
“We now don’t foresee any possibility that we may load shed this weekend. We are continuing to rebuild our emergency reserves in order to meet demand for the coming week,” said Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
More in Local
-
Mkhize on coronavirus: It’s not practical to seal provincial borders
-
Opposition parties react to second coronavirus case diagnosed in SA
-
Too early for SA to enforce travel bans to deal with coronavirus - Ramaphosa
-
Mkhize: Refusal to follow quarantine rules could result in legal action
-
Campaign launched to protect SA’s shark population and ray species
-
ANALYSIS: Yes, washing our hands really can help curb the spread of coronavirus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.