Load shedding unlikely on Sunday

On Saturday afternoon Eskom said it had lost seven generation units at four power stations due to various technical faults.

50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it was working on replenishing the reserves to meet demands for the coming week as it staves off load shedding on Sunday.

The utility said it was forced to use its unsustainable and expensive emergency reserves to supplement supply.

This after some of its generation units tripped this weekend as a result of various technical faults.

“We now don’t foresee any possibility that we may load shed this weekend. We are continuing to rebuild our emergency reserves in order to meet demand for the coming week,” said Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

