Eskom says likelihood of load shedding remains high

The power utility cited a rise in unplanned breakdowns at its stations and said the system was constrained, vulnerable, and unpredictable.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Sunday warned of an increased chance of load shedding and said rolling power cuts could be implemented at short notice.

The power utility cited a rise in unplanned breakdowns at its stations and said the system was constrained, vulnerable, and unpredictable.

“Should there be further negative changes in the system performance, we may have to implement load shedding at short notice,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Timeline

