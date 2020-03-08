Eskom says likelihood of load shedding remains high

The power utility cited a rise in unplanned breakdowns at its stations and said the system was constrained, vulnerable, and unpredictable.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Sunday warned of an increased chance of load shedding and said rolling power cuts could be implemented at short notice.

“Should there be further negative changes in the system performance, we may have to implement load shedding at short notice,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.