Axed COO Chris Maroleng demanding R16m from SABC

JOHANNESBURG - Former SABC chief operating officer Chris Maroleng is taking the broadcaster to court for unfair dismissal.

Maroleng wants the disciplinary action against him set aside and be paid for the rest of his contract which amounts to R16 million.

He filed papers at the Labour Court earlier this week.

Maroleng has accused the CEO Madoda Mxakwe of flouting procedures and using a flawed disciplinary process to fire him.

He wants the courts to set it aside.

“This is part of an amended affidavit in relation to the case that I’m bringing forward to the Labour Court concerning an unfair dismissal from the SABC.”

He was fired in April 2019 for misconduct less than a year in the job after taking over from Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Maroleng maintains he is innocent.

“In essence I’m really attempting to restore my reputation that I believe has been slighted by the accusations that have been put forward by the SABC against me that have resulted in my dismissal from the SABC.”

The SABC said they were not aware that Maroleng had filed papers with the court.