Authorities monitor Paarl after recent taxi-related violence
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula intervened in the Paarl taxi feud last week following the deaths of seven taxi operators and drivers.
CAPE TOWN - Authorities are keeping a close watch over the Mbekweni area in Paarl following recent taxi-related violence in the area.
He returned on Friday and brought the taxi associations to the negotiating table, but the calm was short-lived as chaos resumed shortly after Mbalula’s departure.
The Transport Department on Saturday warned that drastic measures could be taken if there isn’t an amicable solution soon.
Department spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said: “Taxi violence will not be tolerated as it terrorizes the community and places the lives of innocent commuters at risk. The minister has not only condemned this incident but a recent spike in taxi-related violence across various parts of the Western Cape.”
