Authorities monitor Paarl after recent taxi-related violence

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are keeping a close watch over the Mbekweni area in Paarl following recent taxi-related violence in the area.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula intervened in the Paarl taxi feud last week following the deaths of seven taxi operators and drivers.

He returned on Friday and brought the taxi associations to the negotiating table, but the calm was short-lived as chaos resumed shortly after Mbalula’s departure.

The Transport Department on Saturday warned that drastic measures could be taken if there isn’t an amicable solution soon.

Department spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said: “Taxi violence will not be tolerated as it terrorizes the community and places the lives of innocent commuters at risk. The minister has not only condemned this incident but a recent spike in taxi-related violence across various parts of the Western Cape.”