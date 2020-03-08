6 killed in Khayelitsha tavern shooting

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

6 killed in Khayelitsha tavern shooting

The shooting took place during the early hours of this morning at a venue in Site B.

A view of Khayelitsha. Picture: EWN
A view of Khayelitsha. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Six people have been shot and killed at a tavern in Khayelitsha.

The shooting took place during the early hours of this morning at a venue in Site B.

According to police, five people died on the scene and one at the hospital.

Seven people have been injured, including a six-year-old girl.

The police's Novela Potelwa sayid it's alleged that a group of men stormed the tavern and started shooting randomly.

"The 72-hour action plan has been activated for the arrest of yet-to-be-identified gunmen who opened fire on a dwelling in Site B, Khayelitsha."

The motive is unknown and no arrests have been made.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA