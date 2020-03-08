6 killed in Khayelitsha tavern shooting

The shooting took place during the early hours of this morning at a venue in Site B.

CAPE TOWN - Six people have been shot and killed at a tavern in Khayelitsha.

According to police, five people died on the scene and one at the hospital.

Seven people have been injured, including a six-year-old girl.

The police's Novela Potelwa sayid it's alleged that a group of men stormed the tavern and started shooting randomly.

"The 72-hour action plan has been activated for the arrest of yet-to-be-identified gunmen who opened fire on a dwelling in Site B, Khayelitsha."

The motive is unknown and no arrests have been made.