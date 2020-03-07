View all in Latest
Murdered Reagan Gertse (7) to be laid to rest

The 7-year-old boy's body was found on the banks of a river on Sunday - just hours after he was reported missing.

Reagan Gertse. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A 7-year-old boy murdered in Tubagh will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Reagan Gertse was found dead last weekend.

Police have arrested a parolee who lives two doors away from the deceased's family and is a distant relative.

Mourners will gather at the Old Apostolic Church in the Cape Winelands community of Tulbagh on Saturday morning to bid a final farewell to Gertse.

The 7-year-old boy's body was found on the banks of a river on Sunday - just hours after he was reported missing.

The accused - 58-year-old Jakobus Petoors - is the victim's step-grandfather's brother - and lives only two doors away from the slain child's family.

Petoors - who was released on parole in November - has been charged with Gertse's rape and murder.

The suspect appeared in court earlier this week and the matter was postponed to early June for further investigation.

