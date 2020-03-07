Murdered Reagan Gertse (7) to be laid to rest
The 7-year-old boy's body was found on the banks of a river on Sunday - just hours after he was reported missing.
CAPE TOWN - A 7-year-old boy murdered in Tubagh will be laid to rest on Saturday.
Reagan Gertse was found dead last weekend.
Police have arrested a parolee who lives two doors away from the deceased's family and is a distant relative.
Mourners will gather at the Old Apostolic Church in the Cape Winelands community of Tulbagh on Saturday morning to bid a final farewell to Gertse.
The 7-year-old boy's body was found on the banks of a river on Sunday - just hours after he was reported missing.
The accused - 58-year-old Jakobus Petoors - is the victim's step-grandfather's brother - and lives only two doors away from the slain child's family.
Petoors - who was released on parole in November - has been charged with Gertse's rape and murder.
The suspect appeared in court earlier this week and the matter was postponed to early June for further investigation.
More in Local
-
Lebogang Maile: Tshwane council yet to be dissolved
-
Lawyer for child rapist Ninow: Judge was influenced by media coverage
-
Maile to meet Tshwane officials after council dissolved
-
No lead shedding planned for this weekend
-
Mkhize: SA coronavirus case not a sign of government failure
-
China on the verge of defeating coronavirus, says Ambassador Lin
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.