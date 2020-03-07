View all in Latest
Maile to meet Tshwane officials after council dissolved

The municipality is without leaders and a council following weeks of political tussles over the control of the capital.

FILE: Lebogang Maile. Picture: Twitter/@LebogangMaile1
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile will outline reasons for dissolving the Tshwane municipality council after it was placed under administration.

Maile is meeting with the city’s managers on Saturday morning following months of political instability in the metro.

There have been attempts by the EFF and ANC to remove the DA through a motion of no confidence.

Part of Saturday’s discussion will include Maile unpacking plans for a way forward to address challenges and a clear recovery plan for the troubled metro.

The municipality is now without leaders and a council following weeks of political tussles over the control of the capital.

Premier David Makhura this week said government had no choice but to dissolve council after failing to find common ground with political parties.

However, the DA’s Mike Moriaty said Makhura’s move was illegal and they were considering options, including a legal challenge.

By- elections are expected to be take place in less than 90 days.

