Lebogang Maile: Tshwane council yet to be dissolved
On Thursday Premier David Makhura announced that the executive had resolved to place the council under administration following weeks of political instability.
TSHWANE - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile has moved to clarify that the Tshwane council was yet to be dissolved contrary to what was said earlier.
On Thursday Premier David Makhura announced that the executive had resolved to place the council under administration following weeks of political instability.
The EFF and ANC have failed on several occasions to oust the DA through motions of no confidence.
They want DA office bearers out of office, accusing the party of failing the public.
It's now emerged that the city council is still in session following the announcement that it had been dissolved.
Maile briefed the media on Saturday morning and said that there had been confusion.
He said they were still consulting with the National Council of Provinces, the legislature and the national minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma over the exco’s decision
“Those institutions have 14 days to respond and so between now and the rest of those days, the council is still in session.”
Maile is now holding a high-level meeting with senior managers to explain why they took the decision and unpacking a way forward to address challenges and a clear recovery plan for the troubled metro.
More in Politics
-
Maile to meet Tshwane officials after council dissolved
-
Tshwane struggle veterans appeal to Gauteng govt to put citizens first
-
DA vows to ensure dissolution of Tshwane council is avoided
-
Ramaphosa declares state funeral for ANC former pres Alfred Xuma’s reburial
-
ANC: Pension funds should also be used to invest in small businesses
-
DA considering legal option after Tshwane council placed under administration
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.