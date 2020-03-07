Lebogang Maile: Tshwane council yet to be dissolved

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Lebogang Maile: Tshwane council yet to be dissolved

On Thursday Premier David Makhura announced that the executive had resolved to place the council under administration following weeks of political instability.

The Tshwane Council. Picture: @TshwaneANC/Twitter.
The Tshwane Council. Picture: @TshwaneANC/Twitter.
one hour ago

TSHWANE - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile has moved to clarify that the Tshwane council was yet to be dissolved contrary to what was said earlier.

On Thursday Premier David Makhura announced that the executive had resolved to place the council under administration following weeks of political instability.

The EFF and ANC have failed on several occasions to oust the DA through motions of no confidence.

They want DA office bearers out of office, accusing the party of failing the public.

It's now emerged that the city council is still in session following the announcement that it had been dissolved.

Maile briefed the media on Saturday morning and said that there had been confusion.

He said they were still consulting with the National Council of Provinces, the legislature and the national minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma over the exco’s decision

“Those institutions have 14 days to respond and so between now and the rest of those days, the council is still in session.”

Maile is now holding a high-level meeting with senior managers to explain why they took the decision and unpacking a way forward to address challenges and a clear recovery plan for the troubled metro.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA