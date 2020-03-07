Lebogang Maile: Tshwane council yet to be dissolved

On Thursday Premier David Makhura announced that the executive had resolved to place the council under administration following weeks of political instability.

TSHWANE - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile has moved to clarify that the Tshwane council was yet to be dissolved contrary to what was said earlier.

The EFF and ANC have failed on several occasions to oust the DA through motions of no confidence.

They want DA office bearers out of office, accusing the party of failing the public.

It's now emerged that the city council is still in session following the announcement that it had been dissolved.

Maile briefed the media on Saturday morning and said that there had been confusion.

He said they were still consulting with the National Council of Provinces, the legislature and the national minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma over the exco’s decision

“Those institutions have 14 days to respond and so between now and the rest of those days, the council is still in session.”

Maile is now holding a high-level meeting with senior managers to explain why they took the decision and unpacking a way forward to address challenges and a clear recovery plan for the troubled metro.