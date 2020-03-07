View all in Latest
Lawyer for child rapist Ninow: Judge was influenced by media coverage

Nicholas Ninow has approached the High Court in Pretoria to apply for leave to appeal his sentence after he was handed down life in prison for rape, defeating the ends of justice, and possession of drugs.

FILE: Nicholas Ninow pictured in the North Gauteng High Court on 16 September 2019 ahead of judgment. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow have accused Judge Mokhine Mosopa of yielding in favour of public opinion instead of public interest.

Ninow has approached the High Court in Pretoria to apply for leave to appeal his sentence after he was handed down life in prison for rape, defeating the ends of justice, and possession of drugs.

Ninow raped a 7-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton in 2018.

His lawyer Herman Alberts told Judge Mosopa that his decision to sentence his client to life behind bars was influenced by the media coverage.

“My lord, my submission would be that the media coverage had a profound influence on this matter and the clamour from the community. I intend to highlight the substantial and compelling circumstances that are valid and were not given sufficient weight.”

But the NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane disputed this.

“As the NPA we have argued that the court in its own finding said the purpose of the sentencing is, amongst others, that the public interest was taken into consideration.”

Meanwhile, civil rights group Not in my Name said Ninow's attempt to shorten his rape sentence was at the expense of taxpayers and they're angered by the move.

Mosopa will deliver his judgment on the appeal on Tuesday.

WATCH: Judgment reserved on appeal bid by child rapist Ninow

More in Local

