Lawyer for child rapist Ninow: Judge was influenced by media coverage
Nicholas Ninow has approached the High Court in Pretoria to apply for leave to appeal his sentence after he was handed down life in prison for rape, defeating the ends of justice, and possession of drugs.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow have accused Judge Mokhine Mosopa of yielding in favour of public opinion instead of public interest.
Ninow has approached the High Court in Pretoria to apply for leave to appeal his sentence after he was handed down life in prison for rape, defeating the ends of justice, and possession of drugs.
Ninow raped a 7-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton in 2018.
His lawyer Herman Alberts told Judge Mosopa that his decision to sentence his client to life behind bars was influenced by the media coverage.
“My lord, my submission would be that the media coverage had a profound influence on this matter and the clamour from the community. I intend to highlight the substantial and compelling circumstances that are valid and were not given sufficient weight.”
But the NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane disputed this.
“As the NPA we have argued that the court in its own finding said the purpose of the sentencing is, amongst others, that the public interest was taken into consideration.”
Meanwhile, civil rights group Not in my Name said Ninow's attempt to shorten his rape sentence was at the expense of taxpayers and they're angered by the move.
Mosopa will deliver his judgment on the appeal on Tuesday.
WATCH: Judgment reserved on appeal bid by child rapist Ninow
More in Local
-
Don't panic, says MEC as 16 SA students arrive back from China
-
Lebogang Maile: Tshwane council yet to be dissolved
-
Murdered Reagan Gertse (7) to be laid to rest
-
Maile to meet Tshwane officials after council dissolved
-
No lead shedding planned for this weekend
-
Mkhize: SA coronavirus case not a sign of government failure
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.