Eskom now says high risk of load shedding for Saturday
The power utility had earlier said there was no load shedding planned for the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom has said the likelihood of load shedding on Saturday had increased significantly following multiple generation unit trips.
The power utility had earlier said there was no load shedding planned for the weekend, marking almost two weeks since the last rotational power cuts.
On Saturday afternoon it said it had lost seven generation units at four power stations due to various technical faults.
This has caused additional strain on its reserve capacity and in order to rebuild its emergency reserves for the coming week, there was an increased probability of load shedding on Saturday night.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 7, 2020
Date: 07 March 2020
Likelihood of loadshedding today has increased significantly following multiple generation unit trips@News24 @TimesLIVE @eNCA @iol @SABCNewsOnline @TheCitizen_News @SAfmRadio @POWER987News @ukhozi_fm @METROFMSA @ewnupdates @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/JE4JBtPp0e
More in Local
-
Mkhize: Refusal to follow quarantine rules could result in legal action
-
Campaign launched to protect SA’s shark population and ray species
-
ANALYSIS: Yes, washing our hands really can help curb the spread of coronavirus
-
‘Enough is enough’: CT women protest against child murders, GBV
-
W Cape man thought to have coronavirus in the clear
-
SA confirms second case of coronavirus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.