Go

Eskom now says high risk of load shedding for Saturday

The power utility had earlier said there was no load shedding planned for the weekend.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom has said the likelihood of load shedding on Saturday had increased significantly following multiple generation unit trips.

The power utility had earlier said there was no load shedding planned for the weekend, marking almost two weeks since the last rotational power cuts.

On Saturday afternoon it said it had lost seven generation units at four power stations due to various technical faults.

This has caused additional strain on its reserve capacity and in order to rebuild its emergency reserves for the coming week, there was an increased probability of load shedding on Saturday night.

