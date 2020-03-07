‘Enough is enough’: CT women protest against child murders, GBV

The group stood on a road where they formed a human chain close to the local police station.

CAPE TOWN - A group of women on Saturday took to the streets of Athlone protesting against violence against women and children.

The group stood on a road where they formed a human chain close to the local police station. The action was organised by lobby group SA Women Fightback.

#GenderBasedViolence People from across Cape Town have taken to the streets protesting against gender based violence. KP pic.twitter.com/Fi2yn3HBAa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2020

On Friday, the same group handed over a petition to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s advisor at Parliament with 530,000 signatures demanding that he keep to the promises he made to the nation to tackle the scourge in September last year.

Over the past three weeks, at least four children have been killed in Cape Town.

The group of protestors held placards which read: “hands off our children” and “stop killing us”.

SA Women Fightback founder Bronwyn Litkie said they wanted to see action from government.

“Nothing has been done, if anything, we have seen more bloodshed. We want answers and action from government,” she said.

#GenderBasedViolence Ambassador for SA Women Fightback, Venetia Orgill from Mitchells Plain had chains and crime scene tapes around her body. KP pic.twitter.com/6yf9ZxhbSx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2020

One of the group’s members Venetia Orgill from Mitchells Plain had chains and crime scene tapes around her body at the protest.

“During the month of love in February where red roses were flowing, we had red blood of our kids flowing in the sands and rivers and that is so sad,” Orgill said.