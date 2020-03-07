Don't panic, says MEC as 16 SA students arrive back from China

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has urged other South Africans not to panic as precautionary measures had been taken with regards to the students.

JOHANNESBURG - Sixteen students from a school in China have returned home to Limpopo and the province’s Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has urged other South Africans not to panic as precautionary measures had been taken.

Ramathuba has called for calm, saying the students had been thoroughly tested.

“Upon arrival at OR Tambo International Airport they were also cleared. They have not shown any signs or symptoms of coronavirus and they have been allowed to go back to their province.”

Ramathuba said all the students were under strict lockdown, quarantined and tested before they were evacuated from China.

“We need to really clarify because this issue has been causing a lot of panic because a lot of wrong information has been dispersed to the public.”

If we can use our time and data to spread preventative measures of Coronavirus,early detection signs and symptoms, that would be progressive https://t.co/MC5RTrS23C — Dr Phophi Ramathuba (@PhophiRamathuba) March 7, 2020

The students will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days as an extra precautionary measure.