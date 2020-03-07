Don't panic, says MEC as 16 SA students arrive back from China
Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has urged other South Africans not to panic as precautionary measures had been taken with regards to the students.
JOHANNESBURG - Sixteen students from a school in China have returned home to Limpopo and the province’s Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has urged other South Africans not to panic as precautionary measures had been taken.
Ramathuba has called for calm, saying the students had been thoroughly tested.
“Upon arrival at OR Tambo International Airport they were also cleared. They have not shown any signs or symptoms of coronavirus and they have been allowed to go back to their province.”
Ramathuba said all the students were under strict lockdown, quarantined and tested before they were evacuated from China.
“We need to really clarify because this issue has been causing a lot of panic because a lot of wrong information has been dispersed to the public.”
If we can use our time and data to spread preventative measures of Coronavirus,early detection signs and symptoms, that would be progressive https://t.co/MC5RTrS23C— Dr Phophi Ramathuba (@PhophiRamathuba) March 7, 2020
The students will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days as an extra precautionary measure.
More in Local
-
Lebogang Maile: Tshwane council yet to be dissolved
-
Lawyer for child rapist Ninow: Judge was influenced by media coverage
-
Murdered Reagan Gertse (7) to be laid to rest
-
Maile to meet Tshwane officials after council dissolved
-
No lead shedding planned for this weekend
-
Mkhize: SA coronavirus case not a sign of government failure
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.