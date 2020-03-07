Campaign launched to protect SA’s shark population and ray species

Shark Attack is a three-year programme rolled out by WildOceans and the Shark Conservation Fund.

CAPE TOWN - A campaign to protect South Africa’s shark and ray species has been launched in Cape Town.

Shark Attack is a three-year programme rolled out by WildOceans and the Shark Conservation Fund.

Every year, 800 people are killed by toasters, 1.25 million by cars & 283 by planes. 5 people are killed by sharks.



Approx 100 million sharks are killed by humans.



Our sharks a& rays are under attack... but YOU can help. #SharkAttack

Project Manager Nicolene Chapman said sharks produce fewer off-spring than other fish and need concerted protection efforts.

“We only ever hear about sharks when there is a film about them or a dramatic shark attack – we don’t ever hear about them in a way that sets them up as the victim, or shows how the ‘hunter’ is now the hunted.”

WildOceans marketing and communications director Lauren van Nijkerk said: “We have 204 different sharks and ray species in the ocean which is more of a reason to protect them and of those 204, 69 are endemic.”