Campaign launched to protect SA’s shark population and ray species
Shark Attack is a three-year programme rolled out by WildOceans and the Shark Conservation Fund.
CAPE TOWN - A campaign to protect South Africa’s shark and ray species has been launched in Cape Town.
Shark Attack is a three-year programme rolled out by WildOceans and the Shark Conservation Fund.
BREAKING NEWS: Shark Attack in South Africa
Every year, 800 people are killed by toasters, 1.25 million by cars & 283 by planes. 5 people are killed by sharks.
Approx 100 million sharks are killed by humans.
Our sharks a& rays are under attack... but YOU can help. #SharkAttack pic.twitter.com/UOwiLQOhhN
Project Manager Nicolene Chapman said sharks produce fewer off-spring than other fish and need concerted protection efforts.
“We only ever hear about sharks when there is a film about them or a dramatic shark attack – we don’t ever hear about them in a way that sets them up as the victim, or shows how the ‘hunter’ is now the hunted.”
WildOceans marketing and communications director Lauren van Nijkerk said: “We have 204 different sharks and ray species in the ocean which is more of a reason to protect them and of those 204, 69 are endemic.”
TEASER: Our sharks and rays are under attack... but you can help.
View the FULL CLIP here: https://t.co/Bwe1WxSb9R
