WHO ‘concerned’ about increasing stigma against people who contracted COVID-19
JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it was concerned about the increasing stigma against people who may have contracted the coronavirus.
This week, South Africa confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 virus.
Worldwide, the coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people.
Those who had recovered numbered just over 55,000 out of 100,000 reported cases.
But the World Health Organisation said the stigma attached to the virus was a rising problem.
WHO country office representative Davison Munodawafa said: “Try and look at how we can draw from those lessons from HIV/Aids to put together material that can then go out to the frontline and those who are working in this area so that we are able to demystify the COVID-19.”
The organisation said government officials needed to raise awareness so its citizens did not panic unnecessarily.
