WATCH LIVE: Mkhize gives update on Hilton coronavirus situation

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is briefing the media on the situation at Cowan House Preparatory School in Hilton, near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal after a parent of two children at the school was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The minister on Thursday confirmed South Africa's first case of the coronavirus, saying that the 38-year-old male patient had recently returned from a trip to Italy with his wife. The couple was part of a group of 10 people and they arrived back in South Africa on 1 March.
The patient went to a doctor on 3 March with symptoms of fever, headaches, malaise, a sore throat, and a cough.
Mkhize said the patient had been in self-isolation since then. On Friday, it was reported that the man diagnosed with the virus is feeling better and that his wife and children were not displaying any symptoms, but were taking the necessary precaution.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NCID) said all those who were recently in close contact with the KwaZulu-Natal man who tested positive for the coronavirus were now being closely monitored to see if they developed any symptoms.
The NICD's Professor Cheryl Cohen said there was no evidence at this stage that man's children had been infected.
Earlier on Friday, the school attended by the man's children announced its decision to suspend classes for the day as a precautionary measure.
In a statement, Cowan Prep said all extra-curricular activities over the weekend would also be cancelled.
