Tshwane struggle veterans appeal to Gauteng govt to put citizens first
On Thursday, Premier David Makhura announced that the municipality would be placed under administration amid ongoing political instability.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane struggle veterans have appealed to the Gauteng provincial government to consult citizens and ensure a non-partisan process of stabilising the city.
The elders that include father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, Ruth Lungu, Tlou Cholo, Dr Abe Nkomo, Dr Sam Motsuenyane, and Jerry Thibedi said it was unlawful and unacceptable that there had been no ward committees since 2016.
They agreed fully with the issues raised by Makhura but Mkhatshwa said citizens must come first.
“You want to also hear the views of the people who are going to be impacted by the decision. We are talking about 3 million people. Otherwise, we as this group welcome the decision by the provincial administration. It was long overdue."
